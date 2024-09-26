iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,060,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

