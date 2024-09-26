APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $202,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 658,303 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

