APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 42,368 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,368 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $229,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $217.52 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

