Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,063,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.08% of TJX Companies worth $1,347,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

