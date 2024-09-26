Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,880,649 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of eBay worth $1,394,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

