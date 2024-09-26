APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,704 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $190,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

