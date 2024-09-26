DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 4,375 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Harmonic worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

