Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 785,261 shares during the quarter. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) makes up 2.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $30,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 819,083 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ERIC. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

