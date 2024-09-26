DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 2,020,368 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020,368 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 244.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,628 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 434,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 199,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

