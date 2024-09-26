DigitalBridge Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,994 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,809,327.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,909,422 shares in the company, valued at $82,191,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

