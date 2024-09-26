36,000 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after buying an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 182,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.