Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,969 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 12.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $144,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 144,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Equinix by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 38,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 61.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $890.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $823.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

