DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up 2.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Lumentum worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $112,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 416.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

