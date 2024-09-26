Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $69.22 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

