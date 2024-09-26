DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.46.

NYSE:LYV opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

