DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.