DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 510,496 Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 510,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

