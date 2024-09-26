DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NextNav at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextNav Price Performance
Shares of NN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.
Insider Transactions at NextNav
In related news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,176.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.