DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NextNav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,176.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

