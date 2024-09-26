LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Trimmed by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804,030 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.34% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,047,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 540,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 253.75 and a beta of 0.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

