Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,424.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,300.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,433.03.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

