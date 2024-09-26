Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 13,549 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.58 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

