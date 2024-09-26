Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $654.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,317,999 shares of company stock worth $956,341,379 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

