4,594 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 129.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,469,000 after acquiring an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $114,836,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $562.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.21 and a 200-day moving average of $521.62. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

