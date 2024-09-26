DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $227,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total value of $1,703,911.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,360,194.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,317 shares of company stock valued at $37,173,297. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

Synopsys stock opened at $510.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

