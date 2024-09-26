Delta Investment Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 39.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,198,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,711,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in VICI Properties by 935.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $15,367,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VICI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

