Delta Investment Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $283.62 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

