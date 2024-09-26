Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CDW by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $221.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.