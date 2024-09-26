Delta Investment Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,601 shares of company stock worth $5,649,306. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

