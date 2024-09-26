Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

