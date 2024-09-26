Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $485.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

