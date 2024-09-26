Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 7,932 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

