APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,233 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day moving average of $342.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

