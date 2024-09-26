AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of AbbVie worth $280,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 558,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15,387.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 44.9% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $191.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.