Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,389,558 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 3.16% of Lamb Weston worth $357,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LW opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

