DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

