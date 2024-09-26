APG Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $635.93 and its 200 day moving average is $630.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

