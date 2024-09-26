APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 3,540 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

