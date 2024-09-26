EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $890.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $945.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $828.97 and a 200 day moving average of $773.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

