EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $1.22 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $178.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

