EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,594,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day moving average is $321.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

