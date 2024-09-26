EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 3,833 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.4% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

