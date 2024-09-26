Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

