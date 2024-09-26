EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 30,383 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 2.3% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

