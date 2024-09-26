Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

