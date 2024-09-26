Element Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

