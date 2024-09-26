Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up approximately 1.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 8.76% of GATX worth $412,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GATX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of GATX by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

