5,089 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7,167.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vertiv by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

