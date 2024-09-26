ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $890.03 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $945.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

