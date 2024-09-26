Earnest Partners LLC Has $539.48 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 2.5% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $539,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

Shares of RGA opened at $218.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.39 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

