Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 3.1% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

